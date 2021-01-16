Waianae’s Max Holloway dominant in victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1

Max Holloway of the United States fights in a featherweight bout. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Max Holloway is back in the win column after dominating Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC on ABC 1 in a featherweight bout on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The three judges scored the fight 50-43, 50-43, 50-42 in favor of Holloway, signaling an emphatic victory for the Waianae native.

Holloway improves to 22-6 in his MMA career, while Kattar drops to 22-5. Holloway has likely earned another shot at the featherweight title, taking on the winner of the next title fight between Alexander Volkanovsi and Brian Ortega on March 27.

Holloway poured it on early and often in all five rounds, leaving many to question why the fight was not stopped earlier in order to end the onslaught.

The bout between Holloway and Kattar was the first UFC event of the year and the organization’s first card to ever be televised on ABC.