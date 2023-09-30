Waianae alumnus Kana’i Mauga has been added to the active roster of the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Kickoff between the Chargers and Raiders is set for 10:05 a.m.

After starring for Waianae High School, Mauga signed with USC and started at 24 games at inside linebacker for the Trojans.

Mauga signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, but was waved from the practice squad in November.

Mauga has yet to play in an NFL regular season game.