Three decades removed from sellout crowds at the Neal Blaisdell Center for pure kickboxing events headlined by the likes of Dennis Alexio, many in the Hawaii combat sports world believe that Waianae teenager Joven Lopez could be the next big thing.

The 17 year old senior to be at Waianae High School was recently selected to represent Team USA at the World Association of Kickboxing Organization’s Youth World Championships this upcoming fall in Italy.

At 12-0 with three national titles and one international crown to this point, he has victories in multiple weight classes including his current 140-pound division which included a victory in the Trinity Kings 10 card held last month in Kapolei.

Long term, unlike the “Hawaiian Kickboxer” Max Holloway, Lopez has aspirations to stay in the kickboxing world with K1, Glory, and ONE Championship being lucrative landing spots but of course, first thing is first. Capture a world title in Europe.

“It really means a lot because not too many people my age has the opportunity to do this type of stuff,” Lopez told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “There was a lot of great fighters that came out of Hawaii, so I’m just trying to follow in their footsteps and seeing how good I am right now just motivates me more to become, try to become better at this sport because I want to be something big and show out for Hawaii and put on for Hawaii.”

According to his striking coach, Mike Talalotu of Westside Striking, Lopez is wise beyond his years in the ring.

“His fight IQ, that’s what separates him from everybody else. His fight IQ and his hard work.”

The WAKO Youth World Championships will start on September 30 in Italy.

‘I want to be something big and show out for Hawai’i and put on for Hawai’i’ – Waianae teen phenom Joven Lopez selected to Team USA for @kickboxing_wako Youth World Championships https://t.co/rVPbhHnBCg #HawaiiKickboxing 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/3g72zzGLDc — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 7, 2022

“This is the closest thing to like the Olympics for the youth. WAKO is the largest kickboxing organization in the world and for them to have a youth division, this is just like the Olympics for us. It’s really huge because you don’t know who’s watching and who sees him and what it’s going to lead to you know? So it’s really huge,” said Talalotu.

If you’re interested in learning more about Joven’s journey or would like to contribute to his fundraising efforts for the upcoming trip to Europe, details will be posted at the Westside Striking Instagram account.