Will the third time be the charm for Max Holloway?

On Saturday, Holloway faces Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight belt at UFC 276 in Las Vegas.

Volkanovski is the man who dethroned Holloway from his UFC featherweight reign and also won the rematch at UFC 251.

Holloway is 23-6 in his professional MMA career, with four of those losses coming against Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier twice each.

Holloway defeated MMA legend Jose Aldo twice for the featherweight belt, but has yet to redeem any of his losses. Conor McGregor and Dennis Bermudez are his two other losses, but he has faced each just once.

Come fight night, Holloway hopes his third fight against Volkanovski reverses the trend.

“You look at the second (Poirier) fight, couple of questions there, you look at the second Alex fight, couple questions there, so it’s just like, what’s your boy got to do? July 2, live on ESPN+ pay-per-view, you guys get to see what I’m going to do and I get to have fun doing it.”