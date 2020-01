SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: DeForest Buckner #99 of the San Francisco 49ers runs onto the field prior to the start of the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers rolled past the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, 37-20 to reach franchise’s seventh Super Bowl.

San Francisco will face Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami Florida.

In the victory, Waianae native, and Punahou graduate DeForest Buckner recorded four tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Pro Bowl defensive lineman will be making his first appearance in the Super Bowl.

This story will be updated.