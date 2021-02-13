Waianae’s Dalis Kaleiopu wins pro boxing debut via knockout

Waianae’s Dalis Kaleiopu made quite the first impression in his professional boxing debut, knocking out Eduardo Sanchez in the third round on a men’s lightweight bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

In a fight that was scheduled for four rounds, Kaleiopu made sure it didn’t go the distance. He figured to be victorious in all three rounds before dealing Sanchez (3-3) a thunderous right uppercut.

Like his Nito boxing teammate Asa Stevens, Kaleiopu is now 1-0 as a pro.

The bout between Kaleiopu and Sanchez was the first of a fight card that ends with the IBF junior lightweight championship between Joseph Diaz Jr. and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov as the main event.