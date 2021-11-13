Waianae’s Asa Stevens wins second professional fight with KO over Felix Vasquez

Waianae’s Asa Stevens is now 2-0 as a professional boxer.

Stevens took on Felix Vasquez in a super bantamweight bout and got the victory via knockout in the first round.

The bout between Stevens and Vasquez was on the undercard of a night centered around a duel between Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado on Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

It was Stevens’ first fight since winning his professional debut against Francisco Bonilla on Jan. 2.