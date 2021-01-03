Waianae’s Asa Stevens victorious in pro debut

After stacking up wins as an amateur, Waianae’s Asa Stevens is now 1-0 as a professional boxer.

Stevens outlasted Francisco Bonilla in a four-round men’s bantamweight bout at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Saturday.

All three judges scored the fight 39-37 unanimously in favor of Stevens.

The fight between Stevens and Bonilla was part of a card on DAZN that featured a bout between Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell as the main event.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Stevens, who won the 2018 Youth World Championships and 2019 U.S. National Golden Gloves as an amateur, is now 1-0 as a pro under the iconic Golden Boy Promotions, which is run by boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.