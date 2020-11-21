Waianae’s Asa Stevens to make pro boxing debut on Jan. 2 against Anthony Ortiz

Over a year after Asa Stevens announced his decision to go pro, he now has a new date and opponent for his pro debut.

The Waianae native will fight Anthony Ortiz (2-1) on the undercard of the interim WBC lightweight title fight between Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell, which takes place on Jan. 2, 2021 at Fantasy Springs Resort in Indio, Calif. The card was originally scheduled to take place on Dec. 5 but got pushed back due to a positive COVID-19 test from Campbell.

“I’m super excited to know when my professional debut is because I was supposed to fight back in March and then they pushed it to April, and then from there we didn’t know if we were ever gonna fight because they kept pushing it back,” Stevens told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “They would say the summer and then September or something and now finally the end of the year.”

Stevens, along with fellow Waianae boxer Dalis Kapeiopu, signed with the iconic Golden Boy Promotions back in February. Stevens, who won the 2018 Youth World Championships and 2019 U.S. National Golden Gloves as an amateur, will now try his hand as a pro. After a wait that was prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s up for the challenge.

“It could’ve benefitted us in a way because we had to just stay in the gym. I had to just keep working and keep training,” said Stevens, who doesn’t turn 20 until the end of the month. “Even though I’m not knowing when I’d have a fight, I would still have to stay ready and keep training all the time so it was kind of good for me and it’s much more pressure off my shoulders and much more comforting knowing that I’ll have a fight now.”