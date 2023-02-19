Waianae’s Asa Stevens improved to 4-0 in his professional boxing career with a TKO over Nicaragua’s Jenn Gonzalez on Saturday.

It was the second stoppage of Stevens’ career, as Gonzalez was unable to come out of his corner after the second round.

Stevens was on the undercard of a bout between Luis Nery and Azat Hovhannisyan on DAZN.

Stevens’ teammate at Nito Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions, Dalis Kaleiopu, was also scheduled to fight on the same card but his opponent withdrew late.