After clinching a spot in the OIA playoffs for the first time since 2017, Waianae has re-entered the Cover2 state rankings.

The Seariders improved to 3-3 with a 12-3 win over Kapolei on Friday and will be the No. 4 seed in the OIA Open playoffs, which begin on Dec. 3.

Kahuku (5-0) was once again unanimously voted No. 1.

The full results are below.