Waianae boxing star Asa Stevens turns pro

The 2019 National Golden Gloves Champion and Waianae native Asa Stevens has turned pro.

Stevens withdrew from USA Boxing’s Olympic Qualifier in Oxnard, California yesterday due to issues related to a weight cut, per NYFights.com.

On Instagram, Stevens released the following statement:

:I want to thank my true supporters, my family, friends and God for staying down with me through everything. After consistently winning national title after national title, becoming World champion at only 17, something every amateur could only dream of accomplishing, becoming a national golden glove champion, only 1 of 2 in the history of Hawaii. And just breaking record after record with a bunch of other accolades. It’s time to say goodbye to a prominent, dominating amateur career as I make that leap into the Pro division. I’m not going to dwell on the inevitable but I will use it as motivation. This is only the beginning. I will be a Professional world champion… MAN I’M SO BLESSED.”

