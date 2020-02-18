Waianae boxers Asa Stevens, Dalis Kaleiopu sign with iconic Golden Boy Promotions

Waianae boxers Asa Stevens and Dalis Kaleiopu have each inked deals with the iconic Golden Boy Promotions, a firm based in Los Angeles.

Stevens and Kaleiopu, along with one of their trainers Nito Tangaro, confirmed their plans with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. Both are signing five-year deals. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

Golden Boy Promotions was founded by boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya. Stevens will box at 118 pounds.

“It’s means a lot because our whole lives, we’ve been looking up to all these fighters and these promoters and the big names we hear in the game,” Stevens said. “Just to think that we’re a part of it now is just a big thing and a big step in our lives”

Kaleiopu will compete at 135 pounds.

“It means a lot. I’m just excited and just ready to get on the road already and start training camp,” Kaleiopu said. “It’s crazy, where we’re from, that we made it this far”

Stevens and Kaleiopu, who are prize pupils of legendary boxing trainer Fred ‘Pops’ Periera, have been training with and competing against each other since they were kids. Wednesday’s announcement was the culmination of a life’s worth of hard work, but it’s only the beginning.

Courtesy Nito Tangaro

“We worked really hard since we were little kids,” Stevens said. “We train every day 24/7 and we’ve been traveling all over and this is the moment that we’ve been waiting for.

“There’s not much great boxers that come out of here, especially from Waianae. I mean, there’s a lot of talent but there’s not much people that take it to the next level, so I’m very proud of myself and my brother.

“We’re going to bring it up a notch and we’ll be ready.”