Waiakea’s Kodi Medeiros hoping to live up to first-round promise in 2021 as he opens Spring Training with Chicago White Sox

Out of all the baseball talent coming out of Hawaii to the pro ranks, not many were as highly touted as Waiakea’s Kodi Medeiros in 2014.

The left-handed pitcher with a mid-90’s fastball and a sweeping slider was considered one of the best pro prospects in the draft during his senior year of high school and ended up becoming the 12th overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers. To this day, Medeiros is still the highest ever draft pick straight out of a Hawaii high school.

Despite his draft position and the $2.5 million signing bonus that came with it, Medeiros has not yet reached the Major Leagues, nor has he played above the Double-A level while mostly struggling statistically. But Medeiros, who has been a member of the Chicago White Sox organization since being traded to the franchise in 2018, remains hopeful and grateful for the opportunity to pursue his dream.

After gaining valuable experience in the White Sox alternate training site during the pandemic-altered 2020 MLB season, his 2021 season begins in big league camp for spring training in Arizona. Pitchers and catchers for the White Sox reported to camp on Feb. 17.

“I feel like every year, there’s moments throughout the season, especially during the offseason, starting up that new year before spring training and I’m like, ‘Man, I get to do this again, chase after the dream, get after it.’ In the offseason, we’re trying to get better,” Medeiros told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “A lot of times, you can get caught up in the negatives or have a different outlook as the season goes throughout your results and stuff but there’s times when I get the reality of like, wow, I get to get up and my job is playing baseball and that’s what I’m doing. I want to be the best that I can at that and I really appreciate that I can do what I’m doing right now. I love it.”

Before he was drafted, Medieros signed a Letter of Intent to play college baseball for Pepperdine. Because the Brewers gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse, Medeiros bypassed college and got a head start on pro baseball. He’s still relatively young for a pro ballplayer, as he doesn’t turn 25 until May 25. Entering the 2021 season, Medeiros believes he still has more to give.

“I’m really confident in it. Getting drafted early on in high school at such a young age, some people, they click right away,” Medeiros said. “For me, I didn’t develop and take off right away. There’s still a lot of stuff I still have to develop. The talent and the upside was there but there was still stuff I needed to develop and the good thing is I’m still young and I still feel like I’m always learning and I feel like this year in particular, I feel like I’m in the best spot that I can be mentally, body wise, just the knowledge that I have, I feel really good about it.”