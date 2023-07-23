The Waiakea High School boys golf team competed against some of the nation’s best teams at the 2023 PGA High School Golf Invitational in Frisco, Tx. from July 17-19.

The Warriors, who won the HHSAA team title in May, earned a spot in the three-day, invite-only event and proved they belong.

Waiakea finished in fifth place out of 50 teams across the country, while Warrior Noah Otani had a team best under par round 71 on the second day.

“The learning experience that they would take away from this event was priceless and I know that they enjoyed themselves,” Waiakea head coach Alika Toledo told KHON2. “I mean, they are already telling us, ‘Coach, got to come back again.’ I said, ‘Well, there is only one way to come back and that is to win the state championship again.’ It’s good for us, we know what we have to do if we want to get back here, and they are definitely looking forward to it.