Wahine Water Polo standout Gonzalez named BWC Player of the Week

University of Hawaiʻi women’s water polo senior Irene Gonzalez was recognized for her standout performance over the weekend by earning Big West Player of the Week.

For Gonzalez, it is the third weekly Big West award of her career.



In Saturday’s upset of No. 5 Arizona State, the senior All-American went for four goals, two assists and one steal in a 10-7 win over the Sun Devils at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.



Gonzalez, who leads the ‘Bows (4-0) with 15 goals on the year, moved into sole possession of third on UH’s career goals list (181) over the weekend. She has now scored three or more goals in all four games in 2019.



Hawaiʻi is ranked fifth in the latest CWPA National Poll, which was released on Wednesday.



The Rainbow Wahine will head to California for four road games this week. Up first is a battle with No. 3 UCLA on Friday, Feb. 1 before taking on No. 15 Loyola Marymount and No. 14 Fresno State in Los Angeles the following day.

The trip will wrap up with a road game at No. 21 UC San Diego on Sunday, Feb. 3.

