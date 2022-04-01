HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i women’s water polo team got a dominant senior night win 15-6 over UCSD at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex on Friday night.



The Rainbow Wahine (13-5, 4-0) led wire-to-wire over the Tritons (17-9, 2-2), who head to Santa Barbara next.



The ‘Bows had an explosive first half kickstarted by freshman utility Morgan McDowall’s first of three goals in the half. Joining McDowall was senior attacker Elyse Lemay-Lavoie who got herself a hattrick in the first 16 minutes. Freshman utility Paula Prats Rodriguez put a stamp on the first two quarters with her second goal giving UH a 10-1 lead.



Although the heat simmered down in the third, it was not enough to keep McDowall out of the back of the net as she tallied her fourth goal of the night and the only goal of the quarter. In the final eight minutes, Prats Rodriguez snagged her third, while Lemay-Lavoie added her fourth to put the Tritons away.



On senior night goalkeeper Molly DiLalla got the nod from start to finish, where she had a season-high 13 saves and a .684 save percentage. She allowed only six goals on 27 shots.



McDowall led all scorers on the night with five goals, a season-high for her, and has scored nine goals in the last two matches. Lemay-Lavoie ended her night with four goals, and this was her eighth match with three or more goals on the season.



The Rainbow Wahine hit the road next week for their last two conference games with UC Irvine on Friday and Long Beach State on Sunday. The squad will have two weeks before returning to the Duke for the Big West Conference Championships running from April 21-23.