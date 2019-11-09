Wahine volleyball wins, Iosia climbs in record books

DAVIS, Calif.—The No. 19 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (21-3, 11-2 Big West) pulled away from UC Davis to win its eighth-straight match, defeating the Aggies in four sets, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15. Freshman Hanna Hellvig led UH with a match-high 17 kills while senior Norene Iosia continued her assault on the UH record books on Friday night at The Pavilion in Davis, Calif.



Hellvig hit .237 for the match (17-8-38) and added two blocks with an assist and a dig for a match-high 18.0 points. It marked Hellvig’s 19th double-digit kill performance and she has led UH with a match-high in kills for the 13th time in the last 16 matches.

Iosia became just the ninth player in UH history to record 3,000 career assists after recording nine in the middle of the first set. Iosia finished with a team-high 28 assists in the match to bring her career total to 3.019. She also moved passed Lily Kahumoku (who played from 199-2002, ’02-’03) and Martina Cincerova (1985-88) up to No. 10 in career digs. She had 13 digs against the Aggies to bring her total to 1,114. Her two service aces brings her within five aces of tying current associate head coach Angelica Ljunquist for NO. 4 in career service aces at 133. For Iosia, it marked her fifth straight double-double, her 16th of this season and 60th of her career.

Junior hitter Brooke Van Sickle came through with 12 kills and eight digs. It is the sixth time this season that she’s recorded double-digit kills in a match–including the last two-straight. Van Sickle hit .242 for the match with four errors in 33 attacks.

Junior Skyler Williams recorded a match-high five blocks and hit .600 with six kills, no errors in 10 swings. It is the ninth time this year that she’s hit over .500 for the match. Junior Rika Okino recorded a match-high 17 digs in the match and added three assists and a service ace in the UH win.



The Aggies led by as many as five points early in Set 1 at 13-8, but the ‘Bows would fight their way all the way back to finally tie the set at 20-20. The Rainbow Wahine were able to squeak past UC Davis to take the first set, 26-24 to give UH a 1-0 lead in the match.



In the second set, the ‘Bows found themselves down by seven, 18-11. But once again, UH rallied on a 6-0 run with Bailey Choy serving five of those points—including a service ace–to trail by just a point at 17-18. UH finally able to tie the set at 21-21, After trading a few sideouts, the Aggies held off the Rainbow Wahine to win Set 2, 25-22 to tie the match at 1-1.



UC Davis went on a 6-0 run early to take a 7-3 lead to start off hot in Set 3, but UH responded with a 5-to-1 run of their own to tie the frame at 10-10. Later, the ‘Bows took a 19-13 lead on a five point serving run by Iosia which highlighted back-to-back service aces which sandwhiched a UC Davis timeout. The Aggies would rally to almost catch Hawai’i as the ‘Bows clung to a 21-20 lead. Hawai’i held off the Aggies to win Set 3, 25-22.



The fourth set was all Hawai’i. with Igiede serving, UH took a 4-2 lead and never looked back. The ‘Bows scored in bunches and pulled away for the win, 25-15 as Hawai’I won the match, 3-1.

UC Davis’ Josephine Ough and Lauren Matias both had 13 kills to lead the Aggies. Shira Lahav had 14 digs and Jane Seslar had amatch-high 38 assists.

The Rainbow Wahine edged the Aggies in team blocks, 8.0-to-7.0, while out-hitting UCD, 58–to-50 kills and .236-to-.183 hitting percentage. UH’s defense came up with 61 total digs, while UCD had 52.

Hawai’i will have practice on Saturday before their final regular season road match at UC Riverside on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 12:00 p.m. HT.