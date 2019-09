The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team secured a five-set win for the second consecutive night. The Wahine beat St. Johns in an up and down, back and forth contest that went the distance on Saturday night in the second game of the season.

The ‘Bows improve to 2-0 in the Rainbow Wahine Classic.

Jolie Rasmussen and freshman Hanna Hellvig led Hawaii in hitting with 16 kills apiece. UH had 16 team blocks.

Hawaii plays 13th ranked Washington on Sunday at 5:00pm at the Stan Sheriff Center.