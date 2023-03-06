The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team will host a pair of Spring Matches against Big Ten power, Minnesota. The Rainbow Wahine will battle the Golden Gophers on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8.

Both matches are slated to start at 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS ​LAST SEASON: Minnesota finished third in the Big Ten and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16. The Golden Gophers posted a 22-9 overall record and went 15-5 in conference.

Head Coach: Keegan Cooke is in his first season at Minnesota after spending his first eight years as head coach at Washington where he amassed a career record of 198-56.

HAWAI’I RAINBOW WAHINE ​LAST SEASON: Hawai’i won its third-straight Big West title and advanced to its __ straight NCAA tournament. UH had an overall record of 22-7 while going 19-1 in the Big West.

Head Coach: Head coach Robyn Ah-Mow is entering her sixth season at the helm of the UH program and has a career record of 108-36 overall and a 79-9 Big West record.

Rainbow Wahine volleyball will host a pair of spring matches against Minnesota on Tuesday & Wednesday night, providing #HawaiiWVB fans a chance to see Clemson transfer Jacyn Bamis for the first time https://t.co/rWnnTrVNOG @HawaiiWVB #GoBows 🤙🏽 @AHoshidaSports pic.twitter.com/2rIK4hVUJ7 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 7, 2023



NEWS & NOTES