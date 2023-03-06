The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team will host a pair of Spring Matches against Big Ten power, Minnesota. The Rainbow Wahine will battle the Golden Gophers on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8.
Both matches are slated to start at 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
|RAINBOW WAHINE VOLLEYBALL – 2023 SPRING MATCHES
|Opponent | Date | Time
|MINNESOTA | Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. HT
MINNESOTA | Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. HT
|Location
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, O’ahu
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSLAST SEASON: Minnesota finished third in the Big Ten and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16. The Golden Gophers posted a 22-9 overall record and went 15-5 in conference.
Head Coach: Keegan Cooke is in his first season at Minnesota after spending his first eight years as head coach at Washington where he amassed a career record of 198-56.
HAWAI’I RAINBOW WAHINELAST SEASON: Hawai’i won its third-straight Big West title and advanced to its __ straight NCAA tournament. UH had an overall record of 22-7 while going 19-1 in the Big West.
Head Coach: Head coach Robyn Ah-Mow is entering her sixth season at the helm of the UH program and has a career record of 108-36 overall and a 79-9 Big West record.
NEWS & NOTES
- The Rainbow Wahine finished last season with a 22-7 overall record and advanced to its 29th-straight and 40th overall NCAA tournament
- Hawai’i won its third-consecutive Big West title with a 19-1 conference record
- The Rainbow Wahine return 12 letterwinners and one redshirt from their 2022 squad which has won the last three-straight Big West titles
- Leading the charge into 2023 are third team All-American and 2022 BW Player of the Year, middle blocker Amber Igiede, BW Setter of the Year Kate Lang, BW Freshman of the Year Caylen Alexander, and all-Big West first team outside hitter Riley Wagoner.
- Igiede finished the season ranked No. 5 in the NCAA with a .433 hitting percentage and also led the league in kills/set (3.79), points (523.5), point/set (4.89) and total kills (406).
- One new face on the court will be sophomore transfers Jacyn Bamis (middle blocker) who came to UH from Clemson after the fall semester
- Two returnees will not be in action this spring with the indoor team because they are currently competing on the UH Beach Volleyball team. Both Riley Wagoner and Chandler Cowell will not be participating vs. Minnesota
- Setter Mylana Byrd and outside hitter Braelyn Akana both graduated the past December and are the two letterwinners not returning for 2023.