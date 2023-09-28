The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team will take on Long Beach State in its Big West road opener on Friday at 4 p.m. HST.

The contest between the Rainbow Wahine and Beach will be televised live on ESPNU, good for UH’s first nationally televised contest of the season.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

At 9-4 overall and 2-0 in Big West play, the Rainbow Wahine are one of three early conference leaders. LBSU is currently 7-5 overall and 1-1 in Big West matches, but currently boasts the biggest win of the year among teams in the conference: A shocking season-opening win over defending national champion Texas.

Friday’s match will take place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, also the site of November’s inaugural Big West Conference tournament.