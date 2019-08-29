Wahine volleyball tips off 2019 season with national championship expectations

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team tips off their three-night season-opening tournament this Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The new-look ‘Bows feature seven newcomers to this year’s squad with four of them being Pac-12 transfers.

The lone returning starts, senior Norene Iosia, looks to bring some versatility to the Wahine this season from the outside to the setter position, or whatever position she needs to play in to put her team in a position to win.

“To be honest at this point, I don’t really know, but whatever they do have me as I’m just excited to play, and continue any way I can,” Iosia said. “Whether that is hitting, setting, anything, just whatever helps the team win.”

Despite some fresh faces, this year’s team could be in contention for some postseason success, including a run into the NCAA Tournament.

“This team, we can definitely be really good,” Iosia said. “Contenders for the national championship, but it definitely comes down to what we do because we can all do a lot of talk, but just holding ourselves accountable and just buying in to what the coaches are saying, and really just treating every day like we want to be the best … Our goals are really just to focus on every game and win every game. With that comes our bigger goals, which are to be Big West Conference champions and also a National Champion.”

First serve against San Diego is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. HST.

Hawaii will also play St. Johns on Saturday at 7 p.m. followed by a showdown against Washington on Sunday at 5 p.m.