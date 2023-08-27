The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was swept 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 by No. 9 Oregon on Sunday evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii exits the weekend 2-1, while Oregon takes home the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic title without losing a set.

Hawaii hit just .113 on Sunday as Caylen Alexander registered team-highs of 10 kills and eight digs.

For Oregon, reigning AVCA Freshman of the Year Mimi Coyler had a match-high 17 kills and was named Tournament MVP.

Next up for Hawaii is a two-match home series against USC, which begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday.