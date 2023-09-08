Led by a remarkable comeback in the first set, the No. 23 University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept Pepperdine 27-25, 25-18, 25-21 on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 5-2 overall following a disappointing loss to Liberty on Thursday night, while Pepperdine drops to 1-6.

UH found itself down 22-15 and 24-20 in the first set, fending off a handful of set points for a remarkable victory. The Rainbow Wahine used that momentum to jump to a 22-8 lead in Set 2 and ultimately swept the Waves, who are coached by Punahou alumnus and longtime UH assistant Scott Wong.

Caylen Alexander had a double-double of 15 kills and 11 digs to pace UH, while Kate Lang also had one with 10 digs and a match-high 37 assists for the ‘Bows.

Birdie Hendrickson led Pepperdine in kills and digs with 10 and 14, respectively.

Hawaii concludes the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge on Sunday against UCLA at 5 p.m. If Pepperdine were to beat Liberty in the preceding match, the ‘Bows and Bruins would play for the tournament title.