The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team closed out a three match California road swing on Tuesday in victorious fashion with a three set sweep at UC Davis.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 14-6 overall, 7-2 in the Big West Conference in the 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 win.

Senior All-American, Amber Igiede had a match high 12 kills, which took her past the 1,200 career kills milestone. Junior setter Kate Lang tallied 26 assists and five digs.

The Rainbows who went 2-1 on the road trip with a loss to undefeated UC Santa Barbara and a win over Cal Poly will return home for a match on Saturday against UC Riverside. First serve is scheduled for 7:00pm at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.