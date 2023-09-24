The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team capped off a successful weekend with a 25-13, 25-14, 25- sweep over Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After sweeping Cal State Bakersfield on Friday, Hawaii exits the weekend 9-4 overall and 2-0 in Big West Conference play.

On Sunday, Amber Igiede had a team-high 13 kills for UH.

Hawaii will hit the road for a pair of conference road games, including a showdown against Long Beach State on Friday at 4 p.m. HST.