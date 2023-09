The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team began Big West Conference play with an emphatic 25-8, 25-20, 25-19 sweep over Cal State Bakersfield on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 8-4 overall.

The Rainbow Wahine hit a clean .323 on Friday, led by Amber Igeide’s match-high 12 kills.

UH closes out its homestand on Sunday against Cal State Northridge at 4 p.m.