Wahine volleyball suffers major upset to UC Irvine

The 11th ranked Rainbow Wahine volleyball team suffered a big upset to UC Irvine on Friday night, falling in five sets. Hawaii lost the last three frames to the Anteaters. Final score: 11-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-13.

It’s the first time ever that UC Irvine has beaten Hawaii.

UH’s record drops to 12-2 and 2-1 in Big West play.

It’s not how you start, but how your finish. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team appeared to play worse as the match went on.

UH had 26 hitting errors to Irvine’s 19. Hawaii also struggled to make clean passes as the match went on.

Setter Norene Iosia tallied six service aces, once accumulating four aces in a single serving run in the first set.

Freshman Hanna Hellvig led the ‘Bows with 14 kills. Skyler Williams had nine on a .500 hitting percentage.

Hitter Brooke Van Sickle left the match at one point, apparently due to some type of discomfort or injury. She returned in the fifth set.

Hawaii turns around to face Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night at 7:00pm at the Stan Sheriff Center.