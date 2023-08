After going 2-1 at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic, which included a win over then-No. 13 San Diego, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team remained unranked in the AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I WVB Poll.

The Rainbow Wahine earned the most votes out of teams not ranked.

Hawaii will have a two-match series against USC at home this week, which begins on Thursday at 7 p.m.