Wahine volleyball set to host three NCAA Tournament matches this weekend

HONOLULU–For the first time since 2013, the University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team earned the 12th-seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the First and Second Rounds at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, HI. It is the 19th time that UH will host their opening round NCAA match. The Rainbow Wahine will open the tourney against Big Sky champions, Northern Colorado (26-7, 17-1 Big Sky) on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m. The UH match will follow the No. 20 San Diego vs. No. 23 Washington State match which is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. For Hawai’i, it is UH’s 38th overall and 27th-consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

2019 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT – FIRST AND SECOND ROUNDS

TEAMS:

No. 18 (#12 seed) Hawai’i (24-3, 14-2 Big West)

Northern Colorado (26-7, 17-1 Big Sky)

No. 20 San Diego (24-5, 17-1 West Coast Conference)

No. 23 Washington State (23-9, 12-8 Pac-12)

SCHEDULE:

First Round Matches – Friday, December 6, 2019

4:30 p.m. – No. 20 San Diego vs. No. 23 Washington State

7:00 p.m. – No. 18 Hawai’i (12) vs. Northern Colorado

Second Round Match – Saturday, December 7, 2019

7:00 p.m. – Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

SITE: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, O’ahu

TELEVISION: TBD

RADIO: ESPNHonolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM). Tiff Wells will handle the match play-by-play.

AUDIO STREAMING: ESPNHonolulu.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

LIVE STATS: Live in game stats can be linked to at HawaiiAthletics.com women’s volleyball schedule page – or – on the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament site

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased online, at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or by calling 944-BOWS (2697) during those same hours.

General public ticket sales begin on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9:00 a.m.

General public ticket sales begin on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9:00 a.m.

2019 NCAA Women’s Volleyball 1st and 2nd Round Ticket Package Prices

Lower Level: $44.00

Upper Level Adult: $32.00

Upper Level Senior Citizen – (ages 65+): $26.00

Upper Level Student – (ages 4-high school): $14.00

Upper Level College Student (w/valid student ID): $14.00

*Package prices are inclusive of ticket fees. Delivery fee may apply. Prices subject to change.

SERIES HISTORY:

-The Rainbow Wahine are 1-0 against Northern Colorado. The two teams only meeting was in the 2011 NCAA Tournament first round in Honolulu. UH won, 3-0 on Dec. 1, 2011.

-Hawai’i holds a 4-2 record against San Diego–which includes UH’s season-opening, five set win over the Toreros to start 2019 on Aug. 30.

-The ‘Bows are 4-0 against Washington State, the last meeting between the Rainbow Wahine and Cougars came in the NCAA first round in Pullman, Wash. on Nov. 30, 2001.