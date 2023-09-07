The No. 23 University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was outlasted 17-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 on Thursday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii drops to 4-2 for the 2023 season after recently earning its first ranking since 2019.

Liberty, meanwhile, improves to 7-0.

Kamryn Bacus had a match-high 25 kills for the Flames, while Kate Phillips a double-double of 20 kills and 20 digs. Delaney Dilfer had a match-high 51 assists with 14 digs for Liberty.

For Hawaii, Amber Igiede had a team-high 20 kills, while Riley Wagoner had a double-double of 16 kills and 15 digs.

Hawaii resumes the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge on Friday against Pepperdine at 7 p.m.