Wahine volleyball mounts a comeback, win another five-setter

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team came from behind once again, beating UC Santa Barbara in five sets on Friday night.

The Wahine won the first set 25-19, and looked fairly dominant. But lost the next two as Santa Barbara’s blockers performed well. Hawaii then came back to win the next two sets, the final, by a 17-15 final score.

UH standout freshman Hanna Hellvig had a career-best night with 19 kills. She hit from the right-side often, a change from the norm this season. Hellvig’s mom, dad, and sister were in attendance at the Stan Sheriff Center for the first time, all the way from Sweden.

UCSB’s Lindsey Ruddins led everyone with 27 kills, with a .275 hitting percentage.

Hawaii’s McKenna Ross and Amber Igiede had 10 kills each.

Wahine senior captain Norene Iosia is the emotional leader of the team – as was obvious again on Friday night. She was one kill away from a triple-double with nine kills, 33 assists, 16 digs, as well as four service aces.

Hawaii improves to 19-3 this season. They host Big West leader Cal Poly on Sunday at 5:00pm.