Wahine volleyball lands Alabama transfer

On Friday, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team announced the signing of Mylana Byrd, a setter who transferred from Alabama and will have two years of immediate eligibility for UH.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off a 26-4 season in 2019 and advanced all the way to the Sweet 16. However, the ‘Bows lost their top two setters in Big West Player of the Year Norene Iosia and Bailey Choy to graduation. Byrd fills a position of need for the 2020 team.

Over her two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Byrd totaled 844 assists, 81 digs, 80 blocks and 71 kills.

“We are very excited to have a setter of Mylana’s caliber join our Rainbow Wahine ‘ohana,” UH coach Robyn Ah Mow said in a release. “The moment we started the recruiting process with Mylana, we knew she would fit our gym culture and what we are continuing to build here in Manoa.

“Mylana knows what it takes to set at a high level and has done so for the past two seasons in the SEC. She brings experience and size that will make an immediate impact the moment we begin spring training.”