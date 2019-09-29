Wahine volleyball improves to 12-1 with four set win over CSUN

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team improved to 12-1 with a four-set win over Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

The ‘Bows won the first set by eight points. But each ensuing set was won by just two points.

Hawaii’s hitting percentage was only .162.

Wahine freshman Hanna Hellvig had 14 kills. She continues to be UH’s go-to hitter when they need a point. Senior Makenna Ross had her highest output of 2019, also with 14 kills. Ross hit .250 on the night.

Hawaii will return home to play UC Irvine next Friday.