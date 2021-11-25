Wahine Volleyball hosts final matches of regular season this weekend, will celebrate senior class with chance to secure conference championship

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (20-6, 17-1 Big West) returns to host its final homestand of the season. After clinching at least a share of the Big West title last Sunday, the Rainbow Wahine need to win one game this week to claim the Big West Championship title outright.

Hawai’i will open against CSUN (7-21, 6-12 BWC) on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night’s match vs. UC Santa Barbara (19-11, 15-3 BWC) is Senior Night for the Rainbow Wahine. Hawai’i will honor its three seniors– Janelle Gong , Brooke Van Sickle and Skyler Williams after Saturday’s match.

This week, UH rose 10 spots up the RPI ladder to No. 53. The 'Bows remain the only team ranked in the Top 100 from the Big West. UCSB is the next highest BWC team in the RPI at No. 106

In the Big West individual rankings, Brooke Van Sickle leads the league (NCAA – No. 84) in aces/set) (.38) and points/set (4.55) (NCAA – No. 53) in aces/set . Rookie setter leads the conference with 10.67 assists/set (NCAA – No. 29) while Igiede is No. 1 in the BWC in blocks/set (1.31) (NCAA – No. 21).

Super senior outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle continues to lead UH in several statistical categories, with 326 kills, 3.79 k/set, 33 service aces, 391.5 total points and 4.55 points/set. She is second on the team with 287 digs and third (behind only UH’s two middle blockers) in total blocks with 54.

Last week, Van Sickle was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. In order to be eligible for the all-District and All-America awards, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA (on a 4.0 scale) at his current institution and have reached sophomore athletic eligibility.

Overall, Igiede continues to do well in all facets of the game. She leads UH with 118.0 total blocks with a 1.31 blk/set average. She also leads UH with a .397 hitting % and is second on the team with 266 kills and a 2.96 kills/set average. Igiede is second on the team with 341.0 total points and 3.79 points/set and needs just three digs to hit 100 this season.

The other half of UH’s twin tower offensive attack from the middle with Igiede has been senior Skyler Williams . Williams is finishing her career off strong. In the last five games, she has put down 50 kills with just nine errors for a .466 hitting percentage. Last week, CSU Bakersfield had no answers on how to defend the tandem of Igiede and Williams. Williams posted a career-high 16 kills against the Roadrunners while Igiede had career-high 20 kills. The two combined for 35 of UH’s 62 kills while hitting a combined .536 vs. the ‘Runners.

The Manoa Roofing Company has been putting in overtime during the last six matches. UH has out-blocked their opponents during this span, 59.0-to-32.0. Overall, the ‘Bows have out-blocked their opponents, 232.5-to-178.0 while holding opponents to a league-low, .182 hitting %. In all, there are now nine Rainbow Wahine who have tallied double-digits in blocks for the season: Igiede (118), Williams (77), Van Sickle (54), Riley Wagoner (30), Lang (26), Martyna Leoniak (23), Tiffany Westerberg (19), Braelyn Akana (16), and Mylana Byrd (15).

Also on defense, the ‘Bows have out-dug their opponents, 1,436-to-1,361. Five Rainbow Wahine have recorded 100+ digs this season, with Igiede close behind at 97. Freshman libero Tayli Ikenaga leads the charge with 294 digs, Van Sickle (287), Wagoner (195), Lang (191), and Gong (119). Also close to breaking the century mark in digs is Leoniak who has 94.

Rookie Kate Lang took over as starting setter to start the Big West Conference season. Currently, with only 18 starts, she is ranked No. 29 in the NCAA and No. 1 in the BWC averaging 10.67 assists/set. In the BWC season, UH as a team has a .278 hitting percentage w/Lang at the controls.

Wagoner is having a solid sophomore season at outside hitter. She is third on the team with 212 kills, 2.65 kill/set, and 195 digs. She has been a steady presence both in the back row and in the front. Wagoner has posted three double-doubles this season and has eight double-digit kill matches and seven matches with 10+ digs.

Westerberg has solidified her starting role at opposite, starting the last five matches. In those five matches, she has put down 31 kills with 16.0 blocks. She is the fourth different Rainbow Wahine to earn a start at opposite this season, joining Braelyn Akana (10 games), Martyna Leoniak (8), and Annika De Goede (2). Westerberg recorded a career-high seven kills and six blocks in her first start of the season (second of her career) at Long Beach State on 11/6/21).

The defensive stabilizer during the Big West season has been senior defensive specialist Janelle Gong . After seeing action in 17 matches during her first three seasons at UH, this year, she has played in 24 matches and 70 total sets. She had 18 career digs coming into this season, but this year she has come thru with a career season-high 119 digs thus far.

Igiede and Ikenaga remain the only two Rainbow Wahine to have started all 90 sets this year

Saturday is Senior Night for the Rainbow Wahine. The ‘Bows will be honoring its three seniors – Janelle Gong , Brooke Van Sickle and Skyler Williams .