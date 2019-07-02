Wahine volleyball finalizes 2019 roster with junior transfer from Oregon

University of Hawai’i head women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow rounded out her 2019 roster with the signing of redshirt junior transfer, Brooke Van Sickle from Oregon. Van Sickle is a versatile 5-9 outside hitter/libero who has two years of eligibility left with the Rainbow Wahine.

“We are very excited to have Brooke join us this fall,” says Ah Mow. “Her athleticism, high energy and competitive nature is a great addition to our team. Brooke has the ability to pass, defend and attack at a very high level which will add depth to multiple positions during her career as a Rainbow Wahine.”

Van Sickle played in 67 career matches spanning three seasons. She started in 30 and played in all 31 matches as a freshman for the Ducks. But after a strong start as a sophomore, a season-ending injury derailed her second season after appearing in just six matches and earned a medical redshirt in 2017. Last year as a redshirt sophomore, Van Sickle appeared in 30 matches and finished third on the team with 31 service aces, fourth with 252 digs. She also posted 108 kills. In her three seasons at Oregon, Van Sickle played in 237 sets and tallied 203 kills, 42 service aces and 468 digs.

Van Sickle was a highly touted player coming out of Battle Ground High School. She was ranked at No. 88 in the PrepVolleyball.com’s “Senior Aces” list and earned Under Armour First Team All-America honors as a senior. Van Sickle helped lead the Ground Tigers to the 2014 4A state tournament for the first time in 25 years where the team finished in third place. She was also a member of the 2014 U.S. Girls’ Youth National Volleyball Team as well as the USA Girls’ A1 Team in 2012 and 2013.

Volleyball is in Van Sickle’s blood and will be a second generation athlete at the University of Hawai’i as her father, Gary Van Sickle played for the UH men’s volleyball team from 1988-90. Her mother, Lisa (Bragado) Van Sickle played collegiate volleyball at Hawai’i Pacific and professionally indoors in Argentina and later played sand volleyball.

Van Sickle is the fourth Pac-12 transfer and third from Oregon to join the Rainbow Wahine for the 2019 season. She will reunite with fellow former Ducks Kyra Hanawahine and Jolie Rasmussen.

2019 Women’s Volleyball Freshman Signees

-Braelyn Akana – 6-0 | OH/OPP/MB | Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama | Hau’ula, O’ahu

-Hanna Hellvig – 6-2 | OH | Ållebergs Gymnasium | Lidingö, Stockholm, Sweden

-Amber Igiede – 6-3 | MB | St. Michael HS | Baton Rouge, La.

-Riley Wagoner – 6-0 | OH | Dublin Coffman HS | Dublin, OH

-Tiffany Westerberg – 6-3 | MB | Maple Ridge Secondary School | Maple Ridge, B.C. Canada

2019 Women’s Volleyball Transfers

-Bailey Choy – 5-9 | S | ‘Iolani School/Utah | Honolulu, O’ahu

-Kyra Hanawahine – 5-2 | DS/L | Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama/Oregon | Honolulu, O’ahu

-Jolie Rasmussen – 6-2 | OH | Canyon Crest Academy/Oregon | Encinatas, Calif.

-Brooke Van Sickle – 5-9 | OH/L | Battle Ground HS/Oregon | Battle Ground, Wash.