Despite having its chances, the No. 23 University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team fell to UCLA 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 on Sunday evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii falls to 5-3 and will most likely lose its Top 25 ranking, while UCLA improves to 7-1.

After Pepperdine took down Liberty in four sets prior to Sunday’s finale, both the Waves and Flames exited the weekend 1-2, setting up a de facto championship match in the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge between the Rainbow Wahine and Bruins. But it was not to be for UH, which also exited the weekend 1-2.

Hawaii raced to a 15-8 lead in the first set en route to taking a 1-0 lead, but the Bruins, who feature former UH men’s libero Alfred “Alfee” Reft as their head coach, breezed by the ‘Bows in the second set and pulled away in both the third and fourth to claim the victory.

UCLA won the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge with Iman Ndiaye taking MVP honors after registering 13 kills and five digs on Sunday.

Riley Wagoner had a match-high 17 kills with 10 errors for UH and was named to the All-Tournament team along with Amber Igiede, who had 12 kills and five blocks.

Hawaii will next compete in the Fight in the Fort in Fort Worth, Tx., beginning with host TCU on Thursday. First serve is set for 1 p.m. HST.