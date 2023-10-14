The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team defeated Cal Poly 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16 on Saturday evening.

Hawaii improves to 13-6 overall and 6-2 in Big West play, while Cal Poly drops to 11-9 overall, including 5-3 in conference matches.

After falling to UC Santa Barbara in five sets on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine made the quick turnaround and emerged victorious, led by star player Amber Igiede’s match-high 16 kills.

For Cal Poly, Lizzy Markovska had a team-high 15 kills.

Hawaii will remain in California for a road game at UC Davis on Tuesday. First serve is set for 3 p.m. HST.