The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team defeated USC 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23 on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After defeating the Trojans in a five-set marathon on Thursday, the Rainbow Wahine got it done in four sets on Saturday and improve to 4-1 overall to complete the weekend sweep, while USC exits the weekend 1-4.

Playing in front of a season-high crowd of 6,437, Hawaii outlasted the Trojans in the first set. After both squads rode early leads to take the second and third sets respectively, Hawaii jumped to a 17-10 lead in the fourth, only to see the Trojans tie it up with a stunning 7-0 run. UH eventually pulled away for the victory.

At the service line, Hawaii had 14 aces as a team, its most in a match in four years.

Star UH player Amber Igiede registered career kill No. 1,000 among her 15 for the night, good for a team high. Meanwhile, freshman Tali Hakas registered a double-double of 11 kills and 13 digs. Additionally, setter Kate Lang registered a double-double of a match-high 47 assists and 13 digs.

AVCA All-American Skylar Fields had a match-high 22 kills for the Trojans.

Hawaii will next host the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, which features Liberty, Pepperdine and UCLA. UH will begin the tournament against the Flames on Thursday at 7 p.m.