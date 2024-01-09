The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team (6-6, 3-0) opens its second Big West road trip of the season with a showdown with UC Irvine (9-5, 3-1) on Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, California.

UH is off to its first 3-0 conference start since the 2001-02 season as a member of the Western Athletic Conference. UH last started 3-0 as a Big West member in the 1995-96 season when the ‘Bows went 12-0 before their first conference loss.

The Rainbow Wahine are seeking its first 4-0 conference start since the 1997-98 season when the Rainbow Wahine went 13-1 in the WAC.

UH is the lone undefeated team in Big West play and held its first three conference opponents to an average of 43.3 points per game.

Thursday’s matchup features the reigning Big West regular-season and tournament champions. UC Irvine swept the regular-season series with UH last season, winning both games in overtime.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Pacific Time/4 p.m. Hawai’i Time and will be streaming on ESPN+.