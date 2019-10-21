Wahine soccer’s Mata named Big West Defensive Player of the Week

For the second time this season, Rainbow Wahine soccer goalkeeper Alexis Mata has been named the Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Mata logged 200 minutes of action last week as UH knocked off UC Riverside, 2-0, and tied with Cal State Fullerton at 1-1. The shutout against UCR was the fifth of the season for Mata. She accounted for 10 combined saves in the two matches and racked up an eye-popping save percentage of .909.

The 2019 campaign has been a strong one for Mata as she is making a case for conference goalkeeper of the year. Mata is currently No. 1 in the Big West for saves (76), save percentage (.826), and shutouts (5).

Mata has been named defensive player of the week six times in her career, tying her at No. 3 with Ashton McKeown of Long Beach State for most all-time. Elise Krieghoff of Cal Poly holds the record for player of the week honors at nine.

The ‘Bows (5-6-2) will be back in action later this week when they host Cal Poly on Thursday, followed by UC Santa Barbara on Sunday. Mata will join her four fellow seniors after the match against UCSB for senior day recognition.