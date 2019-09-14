Wahine soccer to return games to Waipi’o complex

Honolulu—The University of Hawai’i Athletics Department has announced the remaining women’s soccer matches will resume play at Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex beginning on Thursday, Sept. 19 with the Rainbow Wahine Shootout.
The Rainbow Wahine (2-4-1) will continue their season on Sept. 19 by hosting No. 13 Washington State, followed by a matchup against No. 5 UCLA on Sept. 22. Both days will feature doubleheaders with Pepperdine playing either WSU or UCLA before the UH contest.
Counting the two matches with WSU and UCLA, UH will host six home matches for the remainder of the 2019-2020 schedule. Big West Conference play will begin on Thursday, Oct. 3 when CSUN visits the island of O’ahu.
Thursday’s matchup with WSU at Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex is scheduled to be televised locally on Spectrum Sports, with the pitch set for 7 p.m. HT.
