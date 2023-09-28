A dominant second half sparked the University of Hawaii soccer team to a 4-2 victory over UC San Diego at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Thursday night.

Down 1-0 at halftime, the Rainbow Wahine seized control of the game with four consecutive goals within 30 minutes of each other.

Raquel Kalpakoff gave the Tritons a 1-0 lead at halftime with a goal in the 30th minute.

Eliza Ammendolia scored the equalizer in the 52nd minute, while Amber Gilbert scored for UH in the 70th and 76th minute, sparking the Hawaii victory. Nicole Ando’s goal in the 80th minute put the game out of reach.

UH improves to 3-3-3, overall and 2-1-1 in Big West play, jumping to first in the conference standings. Meanwhile, UC San Diego drops to 1-6-3 overall, including 0-1-1 in Big West games.

Next up for Hawaii is a 4 p.m. home match on Sunday against UC Irvine at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.