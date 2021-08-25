Wahine soccer set to kick-off regular season schedule vs North Texas and South Dakota State in Outrigger Soccer Kickoff

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i soccer teams returns to action at the Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Friday for the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, by hosting North Texas, then South Dakota State on Sunday.

HAWAI’I (0-0, 0-0) vs NORTH TEXAS (2-0, 0-0) | HAWAI’I (0-0) vs SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (2-0, 0-0) Date | Time Friday, Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. HT and Sunday, Aug. 29, 5:00 p.m. HT Location Waipahu, O’ahu – Waipi’o Soccer Complex Television None Live Stream None Radio None Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com PDF Notes Hawaii (PDF) | UNT | SDSU | ISU Social Media @HawaiiWSoccer | #HawaiiWSoccer |@HawaiiWSoccer Sponsor None

"This is what separates the girls from the women, being able to understand that D1 game is physical and demanding." @HawaiiWSoccer HC Michele Nagamine says her team needs to raise their level of play to match North Texas & South Dakota St this weekend

📝👉🏽https://t.co/VzIlFh9q2n pic.twitter.com/HalH3NMG9N — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) August 25, 2021

HEAD COACH MICHELE NAGAMINE

Overall record: 61-74-15

At Hawai’i: Same

SERIES VS NORTH TEXAS & SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

North Texas

Overall record: First ever meeting

South Dakota State

Overall record: 0-1

Last meeting:

ON THE PITCH• After having to cancel the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UH returns to the Waipio Soccer Complex to open the 2021 regular season with the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff. The Rainbow Wahine will host North Texas, South Dakota State, and Idaho State, keeping the annual tradition of the early season tournament intact.



• Leading up to the first regular-season contest, UH hosted two exhibitions on the Lower Campus grass practice fields with two Division II squads, including Tusculum University from Tennessee and HPU. Both matches went to UH with a final score of 1-0.



• The common theme for the ‘Bows in the two exhibition wins was the same as their success in 2019, defense. In two matches, UH posted shutouts and allowed two shots by both squads. Junior goalkeeper Lauren Marquez only made two saves between the two matches, and both came against HPU.



• UH will take on North Texas and South Dakota State but will not face off with Idaho State in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff. Historically, UH has never played against North Texas, making this their first-ever meeting. While the ‘Bows and Jackrabbits squared off in 2019 for the first time in program history, with UH coming up short 1-0 in Brookings, South Dakota.