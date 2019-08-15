Wahine soccer selected to finish 7th in Big West Preseason Coaches Poll

The Rainbow Wahine soccer team was selected to finish No. 7 in the Big West Preseason Coaches Poll.

Hawaii claimed its first-ever Big West Conference Tournament bid last season but fell short in the final match of the season, finishing at No. 5 overall.

Defending regular-season and conference tournament champion Long Beach State was selected at No.1 overall with five first-place votes. UC Santa Barbara, UC Irvine, and Cal State Fullerton rounded out the top four spots in the poll.

The Wahine return 18 players from a year ago, including 2018 Big West Honorable Mention, senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata and Big West All-Freshmen team member Elena Palacios.

No UH players were selected to the Preseason All-Conference team this season.

The ‘Bows will open up regular season play on Aug. 22 by hosting No. 5 USC in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff. The match will be played at the grass practice field located next to the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Lower Campus Road of UH Manoa’s campus.