Wahine Soccer plays Long Beach State to a Draw, Will Face Fullerton in next week’s BWC Tournament

For the ninth time this season, the University of Hawai’i soccer team needed extra time as they finished in a tie on the road at Long Beach State, 1-1 on Sunday afternoon.



The Rainbow Wahine (6-7-4, 4-1-3) solidified a spot in the Big West Conference Tournament for the first time in program history after a win at UC Davis on Thursday and a UC Irvine loss on Friday. The Beach (4-12-1, 2-5-1), the defending conference tournament champions, wrapped up their season shy of the top four spots to make the tournament.



LBSU jumped out first as the result of a handball in the box in the closing moments of the first half. In the 42nd minute, Elysia Laramie beat senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata on a penalty kick giving the Beach a 1-0 lead.



Each squad matched one another throughout the afternoon in terms of scoring opportunities with LBSU out shooting UH 17-14 over the 110 minutes of action.



Midway through the second half, UH came up with an equalizer from sophomore midfielder Morgan Meza. In the 64th minute, Meza fired a laser from the top of the box following a double assist by junior midfielder Izzy Deutsch and sophomore Eliza Ammendolia. The goal was the first of Meza’s career and was Ammendolia’s team-leading fourth assist.



Mata finished with five saves on the day, tying her career-high from 2017 at 96 to lead the Big West and wrapped up the regular season with a .800 save percentage, good for No. 2 in the conference.



As a result of Sunday’s action across the Big West, UH will travel to Cal State Fullerton as the No. 4 seed in the standings. The seedings were decided by a host of tiebreakers between UH, CSUN and UC Santa Barbra. The seedings came down to goals allowed in conference play with UH and UCSB, each giving up 10, while CSUN just allowed seven. Then it went back to the head-to-head matchup with UCSB defeating the ‘Bows 4-1 on Oct. 27.



UH, and CSF will battle it out on Thursday, Nov. 7, with a chance to play for the conference tournament title on Sunday, Nov. 10. Time for the matchup has not yet been announced.