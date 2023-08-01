With just two weeks to go before their season opener, the University of Hawaii women’s soccer team kicked off training camp on Tuesday, backed by an array of experienced players.

Head Coach Michele Nagamine, entering her 13th season at the helm, welcomes back 19 players from the 2022 team that posted a 6-6-3 record. This includes nine starters, four of whom received all-conference selections.

Amber Gilbert, Krista Peterson, and Kelci Sumida, who collectively scored 11 of the team’s 15 goals last season, are among the returnees. On the other side of the ball, Jacey Jicha is back after logging more than 1,200 minutes on defense last season.

“It’s a mix of speed, size, and swagger,” said Coach Nagamine in the spring and echoed the same sentiment on Tuesday after seeing her team excel in day-one conditioning, signaling a strong commitment to offseason work.

“I’m extremely proud of this group’s preparation,” commented Nagamine. “Despite various summer commitments and circumstances, including for our international players who returned home, they all found a way to stay in shape and focused.”

'I really have a different feel with this group. They are just are so prepared' – With 9 returning starters and 4 all-conference selections, Hawai'i women's soccer opens training camp with confidence https://t.co/1nMLf9bFQX #HawaiiWSOC #GoBows @HawaiiWSoccer 🤙🏽 @MicheleBud pic.twitter.com/dv3Y2h3tBt — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 2, 2023

Senior forward Kelci Sumida noted, “The last time we had a fitness test that looked this good was my freshman season.” That coincided with UH’s last Big West tournament run.

Sophomore forward Amber Gilbert added, “with the fitness testing. I think it’s also like you need to be strong mentally and that’s pretty much what our team was this year.”

The Rainbow Wahine are set to open their season at home on August 17th against Utah Valley. But first, they will face Houston Christian in an exhibition match on August 13th in Waipio.