The University of Hawai’i women’s soccer team is set to return to Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Thursday, opening their Big West season with a matchup against CSUN.

The Rainbow Wahine enter the conference schedule with a record of 1-2-2, coming off a bye week that followed a road trip to face Air Force and UNLV. Meanwhile, CSUN, with a record of 0-7-1, is seeking a breakthrough after a tough non-conference schedule.

UH has shown offensive prowess, leading the Big West with an average of 2.2 goals per game. The team’s tally of 11 goals this season marks its highest total through the first five matches since 2012, when the Rainbow Wahine scored 12.

Sophomore Amber Gilbert, who scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season in a tie against UNLV, has matched her goal total from last year. Gilbert was named to the Big West All-Freshman team last season and currently ranks second in goal totals within the conference.

On the defensive end, senior goalkeeper Sophie Augustin delivered a season-high seven saves in the match against UNLV, with five coming in the second half. Augustin ranks fourth in the Big West, averaging five saves per game.

The Rainbow Wahine vs. CSUN match is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by Spectrum Sports.