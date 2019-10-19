Wahine soccer improves to 3-0 in Big West with win over Riverside

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team improved to 3-0 in the Big West Conference with a 2-0 over UC Riverside.

The Wahine improve to 5-6-1 overall.

UH freshman Kelci Sumida marked the board first for Hawaii in the 54th minute. It’s the Moanalua graduate’s third goal of the season.

Another freshman, Eliza Ammendolia scored her first career goal in the 87th minute to give UH the 2-0 win.

Senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata registered her fifth shutout of the season in the win.

Hawaii travels to play Cal State Fullerton next on Sunday at 2:00pm Hawaii Time.