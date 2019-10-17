Wahine Soccer hits the road, looking to continue program record run in the Big West Conference

The University of Hawai’i soccer team is off to its best start in program history in term of the Big West Conference with a spotless 2-0 record. The Rainbow Wahine will put their undefeated record on the line as they visit UC Riverside on Friday, followed by a stop at conference front-runner Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

Match #12 Information:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (4-6-1, 2-0), UC Riverside (2-10-1, 0-3)

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, 4:00 p.m. HT

WHERE: UC Riverside Soccer Stadium (Riverside, Calif.)

TELEVISION: None

VIDEO STREAMING: None

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

TICKETS: Free

Match #13 Information:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (4-6-1), Cal State Fullerton (10-2-1, 3-0)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, 2:00 p.m. HT

WHERE: Titan Stadium (Fullerton, Calif.)

TELEVISION: None

VIDEO STREAMING: BigWest.TV

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

TICKETS: $9

Game Notes-

UH is riding a hot streak of back-to-back wins to start conference play following a 2-1 overtime victory against CSUN and, most recently, a 3-0 shutout of UC Irvine.

To begin the season, UH had a hard time finding the net, scoring just five goals in the first nine matches. Since the start of Big West competition, the ‘Bows have netted five goals throughout two matches.

During those first nine matches, four ‘Bows were responsible for the five goals, including junior Michaela Rentner, sophomores McKenzie Moore and Natalie Daub, as well as freshman Kelci Sumida leading the way with two. In the two conference matches, two others have jumped in on the scoring front with senior Kayla Watanabe adding two goals and sophomore Kayla Ryan scoring a team-high three goals.

-The all-time series between UH and UC Riverside is split down the middle at 4-4-1. UH took last season’s contest at 2-0 with goals from seniors Raisa Strom-Okimoto and Sarah Lau.

-The all-time series with Cal State Fullerton is the complete opposite at 2-12, with UH dropping eight straight to the Titans. Including a 2-1 loss last season, keeping the ‘Bows from their first-ever Big West Conference tournament bid. The last win against CSF came back in 2008.

CLIMBING UP IN THE RECORD BOOK- Alexis Mata has gradually been working her way up the UH record book as she now sits at No. 2 in career shutouts with 12, tied with Kori Lu (2005-2008). Leading the way is Mata’s former teammate Monk Berger (2013-2016), with 16. She has also jumped from No. 7 to No. 3 in career saves with 253, trailing Kanani Taaca (266), and Demarre Sanchez (302).

PICK YOUR KAYLA- In the first two matches of the Big West schedule, the scoring has come from their combo of Kaylas. Kayla Ryan notched two goals in the first match against CSUN, including an overtime game-winner. Then against UC Irvine Kayla Watanabe scored two goals of her own, with Ryan collecting her third of the season. The duel threat has provided UH with their first real scoring combination this season.